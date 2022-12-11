CHARLOTTE – Students at six Primrose School locations across the Charlotte region collected non-perishable foods during its Caring and Giving Food Drive.But this was not an ordinary food drive.
Students performed chores to earn allowance money, which they used to buy the food. It is part of Primrose’s Caring & Giving initiative.
“Experience-based lessons of service and compassion are woven throughout our curriculum, which guides our teachers and families as they nurture good citizens in the classroom, in the home, and in the community,” said Jo Kirchner, CEO, Primrose Schools. “We believe by educating children to be service-minded and to give without expectation, we are working together toward a brighter future of caring, community-oriented citizens.”
More than 70,000 children at over 475 Primrose schools nationwide participated in the food drive, including Primrose School at Austin Village (5407 Potter Road, Matthews) and Primrose School of South Charlotte (15933 Lancaster Hwy., Charlotte).
Some school partnered with specific nonprofits. For example, the Austin Village location gave its donations to Common Heart Food Pantry while Primrose School at Eastfield Village presented its haul to Second Harvest Food Bank.
Students in the Charlotte region donated 4,053 non-perishable food items and 556 pounds of food to underserved children and families.
