MORRISVILLE – Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina welcomed Vernisha Crawford, of Charlotte, as a member to its board of directors.
Crawford is the founder of BYE Foundation and the CEO of BYE LLC, an agency dedicated to helping organizations become trauma-informed, reduce workplace trauma and prioritize wellness.
Crawford is active as a member of the Early Childhood Executive Committee at Smart Start, the NC ACES Task Force Advisory Board, NC Juvenile Justice Behavioral Health Committee, Charlotte Lab School Board and the Charlotte Community Board for The Gathering Spot.
Crawford was appointed with two additional members, Tanya Armour and Bill Goebel.
“The growth in geographic diversity that our board has seen recently is wonderful,” PCANC President & CEO Sharon Hirsch said. “Having board members from across the state will bring relevant and unique perspectives, experiences and expertise to our board, helping to lead to more equitable outcomes for all children and every family in each corner of the state. We are so proud to have a board with a strong commitment to addressing the root causes of child maltreatment and advocating for all families in North Carolina.”
