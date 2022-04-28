CHARLOTTE – Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool on Providence Road West released more than 3,000 ladybugs April 22 throughout the schoolyard and back into the environment on plants, flowers and trees.
Students dressed like ladybugs for the occasion.
Leading up to Earth Day, students learned ladybugs feed on insects that could otherwise harm the health of gardens and plants.
Chesterbrook Academy teaches the importance of community and exploring nature at an early age.
