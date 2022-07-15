CHARLOTTE – Pondscapes of Charlotte will host its fourth annual pond tour in south Charlotte on July 16 from 8 a.m. to noon.
The tour will be a self-guided affair with stops at some of its premier ponds and waterfalls. Event-goers will get the opportunity to explore the water-features and get information directly from the “The Top Frogs” stationed at each location. The event will finish with a meet-and-greet complimentary luncheon from noon to 1p.m. at Mario’s Italian Restaurant on Matthews-Weddington Road.
The pond tour is open to the public. Tickets cost $10 with 100% of the cost of the ticket going to the Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte. Buy them at any location on the tour or at www.pondscapesofcharlotte.com.
