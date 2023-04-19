Plan seeks to inject more activity at SouthPark Towers

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte City Council is considering a rezoning request that would refresh the site around SouthPark Towers.
Crestlight Capital is the lead developer on the project, which is bounded by Fairview Road, Piedmont Row Drive and Barclay Downs Drive.. The development team includes Lincoln Harris, LandDesign and LS3P.
“These are the tallest office towers in SouthPark,” said Collin Brown, of Alexander Ricks PLLC, on behalf of petitioner SouthPark Towers PropCo LLC. “They've got some age on them. They need to be refreshed, so that is what Crestlight is doing.”
Brown said the plan replaces a large parking lot with a mix of uses to provide more activity along its frontage.
The project splits the 10 acres up into four quadrants.
The request calls for up to 112,000 square feet of medical office or 224 hotel rooms in area A; 300 multifamily units in areas C and/or D; 25,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, personal service or other commercial uses in Areas A, B, C and/or D.
Unused medical space can be converted to lodging and retail as long as the retail does not exceed 15,000 square feet. Car washes, auto service stations, restaurants with drive-thru windows and climate-controlled, self-storage units won’t be allowed.
City staff is recommending approval. No one spoke against the rezoning project during the April 17 public hearing.
The SouthPark Association of Neighborhoods has sent a letter to the development team with a list of desired pedestrian improvements. Tariq Bokhari, who represents the SouthPark area on the Charlotte City Council, said he planned to coordinate dialogue between the two groups
“We think we have generally provided significant (pedestrian improvements) already but we expect that we'll respond to those and address as many of those as we can,” Brown told the city council.
The stretch along Piedmont Row Drive will be part of the SouthPark Loop with a 12-foot-wide trail and an eight-foot-wide planting strip. The front of Fairview Road will see a 12-foot multi-use path and eight-foot planting strip while the front of Barclay Downs Drive will get a five-foot sidewalk and eight-foot planting strip. Ramps and crosswalks will be upgraded too.
The project also comes with signal and crossing modifications at the intersection of Fairview, Tyvola and Park roads as well as SouthPark Loop crosswalks at the intersection of Fairview Road and Park South Drive.
The project commits to EV charging stations and new parking decks.
“It would also provide two times the amount of open space required for new buildings over 50,000 square feet,” said Dave Pettine, rezoning program manager for the City of Charlotte.
The project includes a request to increase the max building height from 120 feet to 220 feet in area A. The closest single-family home is more than 450 feet away on Fairheath Road, according to the city.
Brown said increasing the height of the building to 220 feet is not scary, considering there’s that much height on the site already.
