CHARLOTTE – Area runners and walkers will join sleep experts from around the world in the PJ5K, a walk/run that invites participants to wear family-friendly pajamas.
The race will be followed by a free community-wide event featuring on-site sleep center screenings, read-aloud bedtime stories, bouncing inflatables, face painters, two instructed yoga sessions and other interactive events.
The race starts at 7 a.m. June 5 at Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St., Charlotte. The community event continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Run participants can register at www.PJ5Krun.com at a cost of $35 per runner. There is no registration necessary for the free community event.
PJ5K will be presented in conjunction with SLEEP 2022, the 36th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, which will take place at the Charlotte Convention Center from June 4 to 8. The meeting brings together thousands of clinicians and scientists to discuss the latest advances in clinical sleep medicine, health and science.
The event draws attention to the importance of healthy sleep to lead a healthy life. Proceeds from the run will benefit the AASM Foundation and Sleep Research Society Foundation.
