PINEVILLE – The Pineville Police Department is testing out a new online reporting tool on its website to see if it saves officers time.
Chief Michael Hudgins said during the department’s Facebook Live broadcast Sept. 14 that his staff will probably continue the test run for another two weeks.
“It frees up our officers to do proactive crime fighting, community engagement and being available for emergency calls,” Hudgins said.
Online reporting is appropriate for non-emergency crimes, such as damage to property, lost property, credit card or ATM fraud, harassing phone calls, identity theft and stolen property.
Hudgins used the Facebook Live to reenforce the five goals outlined in his department’s strategic management plan:
• Proactive data-driven crime fighters.
• Accountability and transparency.
• Community engagement.
• Officer wellness, training and career development.
• Technology and physical assets.
Hudgins was pleased his staff has completed 20 strategies out of the plan over the past year.
“That is a lot considering we were 34% down in employees during that time frame,” he said.
That has not deterred staff. Hugdins used Sgt. Josh Harb as an example of someone going above the call of duty. In addition to his role of community outreach, Harb has helped the chief with Facebook Live broadcasts and recruiting.
“In order to get these strategies done, people had to wear a dozen hats,” Hudgins said. “I’m just grateful for the team we have here and the good work they are putting out.”
Hudgins said filling vacancies hasn’t been an issue but now the focus is on training officers. The department is going to add a training sergeant position to focus on recruiting, retention and career development.
The Pineville Police Department is halfway through updating its policies. Once the department completes its work, those policies will be published online.
“The most important thing to me personally is once we get our policies done, we’ll move forward with becoming an accredited agency with the state,” Hudgins said.
Other highlights from the broadcast:
• Hudgins shared Pineville’s plans on launching a social district in the downtown area. Towns in the Charlotte area have been creating these districts to allow drinking beer during weekend festivals. Hudgins sees it as a plus for the downtown area.
• The Town of Pineville provided the police department with 13 license plate reader cameras.
• Crime is down 4.3% in the town, according to Hudgins.
• Hudgins encouraged the community to follow the speed limit while driving through downtown.
• Hudgins and his wife are coaching a U8 team this fall with Hope Soccer Ministries in Pineville. He also plans on coaching a basketball team for Pineville Parks and Recreation, but the chief needs an assistant coach.
• Hudgins expressed interest in the department doing outreach for National Hispanic Heritage Month, which spans Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. He hopes to continue partnering with the Silva family for outreach.
• September is Suicide Prevenion Month. Hudgins encouraged people that feel hopeless to reach out to someone for help.
