CHARLOTTE – Piedmont Natural Gas donated $100,000 to build a place of dignity and respect for men coming to Charlotte Rescue Mission.
The Charlotte Rescue Mission serves men and women who are addicted to drugs or alcohol and are predominately homeless. It provides free, professional residential recovery services. The gift will help to replace the current building, which is almost 100 years old.
The five-story, 70,000-square-foot building will contain food services, admission, medical services, counseling, a learning center and housing for men.
“Safety is our top priority at Piedmont Natural Gas, and that extends to our support of Charlotte Rescue Mission’s construction training program during the Miracle at Cedar Street initiative,” said Sasha Weintraub, Piedmont Natural Gas senior vice president and president. “Our gift will not only fund technical training, it also will provide personal protective equipment and transportation to and from the training partner sites. Piedmont is honored to support Charlotte Rescue Mission's workforce development efforts and to help ensure the safety of the next generation of construction professionals.”
The new building is scheduled to be completed in March 2024.
“We are very grateful for this gift to build a place of dignity and respect for the men who come to us seeking a new life from addiction to drugs and alcohol,” says Tony Marciano, president and CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission. “Our goal is to see them graduate from our programs and become a part of the fabric of society, gainfully employed with a place of their own.”
On the web: www.charlotterescuemission.org
