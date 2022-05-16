CHARLOTTE – TowneBank celebrated the May 10 opening of its newest office, Ballantyne Financial Center on Conlan Circle.
More than 250 guests enjoyed the grand opening festivities at the new office.
TowneBank carried on its tradition of making charitable gifts as part of its grand opening events, presenting Rotary Club of Ballantyne with a contribution for its literacy programs in Charlotte schools.
TowneBank also selected Charlotte Community ToolBank for one of its contributions.
