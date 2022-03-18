Joffie, a company specializing in washing mid-highrise windows, brought Iron Man, Captain America and other superheroes on the job March 17 to say hi to patients at Levine Children's Hospital. Photos courtesy of Levine Children's Hospital
PHOTOS: Superheroes spread joy and wash windows at Levine Children's Hospital
