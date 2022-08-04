Charlotte Media Group recognized winners of South Charlotte Weekly's Best of the Weekly 2022 readers choice awards Aug. 2 at Mario's Italian Restaurant.
Photos: South Charlotte Weekly 2022 Best of the Weekly Reception
-
- Updated
- 0
Recent Headlines
- Photos: Union County Weekly 2022 Best of the Weekly Reception
- Photos: South Charlotte Weekly 2022 Best of the Weekly Reception
- Photos: Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly 2022 Best of the Weekly Reception
- Joedance Film Festival showcases 25 short films
- Northwood Office enhances campus with artistic touches
- Providence Group Capital acquires another South End Parcel
- Mega Millions drawing produced large prizes in the Charlotte area
- $1M gift to advance melanoma research at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute
Most Popular
Articles
- Union County Restaurant Inspections (July 22-28)
- Leaders address concerns about traffic, safety on Cuthbertson Road
- Wolfe named TowneBank Charlotte president
- South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (July 22-28)
- Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (July 22-28)
- Church congregation forms for Portuguese speakers
- Luke Combs performance in Charlotte to be featured on Apple Music Live
- CMS school board races attract six candidates
- $1M gift to advance melanoma research at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute
- Commissioner Rape: Union County is intelligently investing
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.