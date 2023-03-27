CHARLOTTE – The HEARTest Yard raised $275,000 during its Ungala event Feb. 27 at Steak 48.
Greg and Kara Olsen started the campaign after their son was born with a congenital heart defect. They wanted to provide in-home care to other families going through similar issues. The campaign has raised $6 million for Levine’s Children Hospital.
The guest list included Carolina Panthers owners David & Nicole Tepper; Panthers greats JJ Jansen, Luke Kuechly and Jonathan Stewart; NASCAR greats Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick and Regan Smith; FOX NASCAR broadcaster Kaitlyn Vincie; Bojangles CEO Jose Armario; Harris Teeter CEO Tammy DeBoer, and Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith.
