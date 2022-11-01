Atrium Health Levine Children’s celebrated Halloween throughout our hospitals and primary care offices yesterday. Photos courtesy of Atrium Health
featured
PHOTOS: Atrium Health Levine Children’s celebrates Halloween
Recent Headlines
- UCPS taps Piedmont Middle’s Eley as Principal of the Year
- Forest Hills High School staffer wins UCPS Assistant Principal of the Year
- PHOTOS: Atrium Health Levine Children’s celebrates Halloween
- Tag Heuer joins Southpark as latest luxury boutique
- Select Jet’s Pizza locations offering Customer Appreciation Day deal
- Image360 in Charlotte - Pineville wins network award
- Union Academy Charter School receives National Athletic Trainers’ Association Safe Sports School Award
- European leaders visit Monroe
Most Popular
Articles
- Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Oct. 21-27)
- Union County Restaurant Inspections (Oct. 21-27)
- Carmel Christian boys soccer team has path to state title
- Union Academy Charter School receives National Athletic Trainers’ Association Safe Sports School Award
- Duck Donuts opens Rea Farms shop
- CATS: Interlining can cut Silver Line costs
- Select Jet’s Pizza locations offering Customer Appreciation Day deal
- European leaders visit Monroe
- McClowry to perform as Cher in one-woman show in Monroe
- Microdistillery opens in Matthews
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.