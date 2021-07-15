Danielle Griffith, of Charlotte, preserves mooring lines July 13 in the fo’c’sle. Griffith carries the rank of boatswain's mate seaman and is assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm its warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. Trenton Edly/U.S. Navy photo
