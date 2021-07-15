Navy
Danielle Griffith, of Charlotte, preserves mooring lines July 13 in the fo’c’sle. Griffith carries the rank of boatswain's mate seaman and is assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm its warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. Trenton Edly/U.S. Navy photo

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.