CHARLOTTE – North Carolina’s first PGA TOUR Superstore will open this weekend at Promenade on Providence.
The grand opening of the 36,800-square-foot store is set for Saturday, April 16, at 9 a.m. at 5341 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.
PGA TOUR Superstore will offer $30,000 in giveaways throughout the weekend including iron sets, drivers, wedges, putters, and men’s and women’s apparel and accessories.
The store will also donate $15,000 to First Tee Greater Charlotte, to bolster the shift towards a more inclusive game for all.
PGA Tour Superstores offer in-house custom club fittings and repair, along with lessons from certified teaching professionals.
Other attractions include practice hitting bays with swing analysis software, interactive simulators, an expansive putting green and club repair. The store also sells clubs, accessories, footwear and apparel.
In addition to golf merchandise, PGA TOUR Superstore also sells tennis (and pickleball) equipment, accessories and apparel.
Beginners and golf enthusiasts in the Charlotte area can work on their swing in two of PGA TOUR Superstore’s state-of-the-art fitting studios, as well as seven simulators and practice bays that allow customers to play a variety of courses virtually. There is also nearly 1,500 square feet of putting green.
This is PGA TOUR Superstore’s 53rd store nationwide.
