CHARLOTTE – PFLAG Charlotte is expanding with the addition of an executive director and a new board chair/chapter president to help the LGBTQ+ organization respond to the increased demand for its support and education services.
Karen Graci has been named PFLAG Charlotte’s first executive director since the chapter was founded in 1987.
Graci will lead the organization's efforts to strengthen families, empower LGBTQ+ allies and elevate LGBTQ+ communities through peer support, education and outreach.
Graci previously worked with Deloitte in Washington, D.C., Wilton, Conn., and Charlotte, where her roles included national recruiting manager.
Sarah Eyssen has been named PFLAG Charlotte board chair and chapter president.
A longtime volunteer with PFLAG Charlotte, Eyssen has over a decade of experience in nonprofit and board leadership.
As a PFLAG Charlotte board member for the past several years, Eyssen has been an integral part of creating the board’s vision for 2021 and beyond.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, PFLAG Charlotte has offered its programming online.
Demand for support and education from PFLAG Charlotte has increased significantly in the past twelve months, with a five-fold increase in requests for peer support.
More organizations are taking advantage of the chapter’s ability to deliver remote programming. In the past year alone, over 1,000 area professionals participated in a PFLAG Charlotte educational workshop.
PFLAG Charlotte’s services include:
• Support - PFLAG Charlotte hosts monthly support groups in person and online, one-to-one peer support, an online support group for parents of trans and nonbinary children and teens, and family connection events.
• Education - PFLAG hosts educational programs for social service organizations, schools, and faith communities. Working with area healthcare professionals, PFLAG also offers a seminar for parents and caregivers of LGBTQ+ youth as well as workshops for health professionals about LGBTQ+ affirmative care. Businesses turn to PFLAG for workshops on fostering LGBTQ+ allyship in the workplace, understanding LGBTQ+ law and policy in North Carolina (in partnership with Mecklenburg County Bar Association), and other topics.
• Outreach & Advocacy - PFLAG collaborates with a variety of organizations to heighten visibility and awareness of issues important to LGBTQ+ individuals and communities. From leading sessions at the Southern Trans Health and Wellness Conference and the PFLAG National Convention to supporting events like the Annual Charlotte Pride Festival, Charlotte Black Pride Expo and Rock Hill’s upcoming first-ever Pride weekend, PFLAG works to elevate LGBTQ+ communities.
