CHARLOTTE – Petfolk will celebrate the grand opening of its new pet care center in the Promenade on Providence shopping center on May 20 and 21.
Petfolk strives to offer connected and proactive pet care with a focus on creating a community of care among pets, pet parents and their veterinary care teams.
“Our expertly trained staff are vets who love pets, and our goal is to be a companion who provides everything pets and their parents need on their journey,” said Dr. Audrey Wystrach, co-founder and CEO. “As pet parents ourselves, we share the same values as devoted pet parents and understand the inherent bond between pets and their parents. With that understanding, we are committed to delivering the highest level of care, transparency, connectivity and compassion to everyone – both pets and parents – who walk through our doors.”
Petfolk is giving back to two charities each day of the grand opening to provide pets adopted during May and June with a free wellness check and one year of complimentary vaccinations.
• On May 20, Petfolk, Happy Tails Rescue and the Promenade on Providence have teamed up for a free outdoor movie screening of “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” Beginning in the afternoon and continuing until the movie starts at 8:30 p.m., Petfolk will offer mobile vet clinic free walk-up wellness checks.
• On May 21, Petfolk is hosting an open house with free wellness checks.
Pet care centers welcome same-day appointments seven days a week, offering urgent care, virtual care and a variety of check-in and diagnostic services.
Want to go?
The two-day grand opening takes place May 20 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Promenade on Providence, 5335 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy., suite 150.
