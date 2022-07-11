CHARLOTTE – “Was She Killed to Make Your Carry-On?” asks a new billboard message from PETA that went up near Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
The billboard urges people heading to the airport to opt for cruelty-free, eco-conscious travel accessories.
“Vegan luggage is just the ticket for sustainable style that spares cows and shrinks our carbon footprints,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said. “PETA hopes travelers will choose wisely to save all our skins by embracing innovative vegan leather made from everything from fruits and fungi to kombucha and cactus.”
PETA’s billboard is located at 4560 Billy Graham Pkwy.
On the web: www.peta.org
