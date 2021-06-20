CHARLOTTE – Pepsi and Walmart are partnering with Charlotte-area Boys & Girls of America Clubs to raise awareness, foster community and donate a portion of proceeds to programs that impact the children and families.
A portion of the proceeds from Pepsi beverage products sold will benefit local Boys & Girls Clubs in the Charlotte and surrounding metro areas.
This partnership will donate up to $15,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte, Boys & Girls Clubs of Piedmont, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Cabarrus County.
Participating chapters of Boys & Girls Club will use proceeds from the partnership for summer enrichment programs at all six of their clubs. These organizations are eager to bolster their program offerings as COVID restrictions minimized their capacity by 50%, only allowing them to serve as few as 50 of the community’s children at a time.
“While our capacity was cut in half and we could only serve about 50 children at a time, we were able to create and maintain some positive programming, such as a virtual learning website for kids to do exercise activities and STEM projects online, instead of coming into the club in person, as well as virtual field trips to give them a continued sense of community,” said Marty Clary, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte,
