CHARLOTTE – Starting a dialogue with children is the number one form of child abuse prevention, according to Pat’s Place CEO Andrew Oliver.
The nonprofit points to research that shows 1 in 10 children will be sexually abused before they reach their 18th birthday. In more than 90% of child abuse cases, the child trusts the abuser.
“Those who victimize children are responsible for their actions but, as caring adults, there are steps we can each take to minimize risks and keep children safer,” Oliver said.
As children leave the classroom for summer break, Oliver said it’s important adults keep a few things in mind:
• Seek information about activities in which children will be involved, including policies and procedures for supervision and safety. Steps should be taken to minimize isolated, one-on-one interactions.
• Talk with adults who will be responsible for caring for or supervising children. Ask about screening, training and monitoring of employees and volunteers.
• Learn about and watch for “grooming” behavior in adults who interact with children.
• Ensure that children and teens know the behavior you expect from them, and the behavior you expect from adults and other youth, including those behaviors that would be concerning, inappropriate or dangerous.
• Talk with children and teens about their bodies, boundaries and sex. Encourage questions and conversation.
• Teach younger children the proper names for all of their body parts, including those that are “private.”
• Empower youth to be the “boss” of their bodies. Allow them to choose how they greet or show affection to friends and family members. Do not force children to give hugs or kisses.
• Discourage children from keeping secrets – teach the difference between “secrets” and “surprises.”
• Respect privacy and personal space – encourage independence in toileting, dressing and hygiene.
• Monitor video, television and internet usage for children and teens. Exposure to violence or pornography can impact healthy development.
“We know it can be uncomfortable, but it is absolutely necessary that adults learn about child sexual abuse, including how to recognize possible signs of abuse and respond to concerns,” Oliver said. “Be prepared to report concerns or suspicions to the Department of Social Services or Law Enforcement.Pat’s Place can help if you have questions or need support to do so.”
Pat’s Place also has a free, virtual training – Protecting Children – that any adult in the community can access through the Pat’s Place website.
“Pat’s Place’s mission is to protect and heal children, unite key partners and engage the Charlotte community to end child abuse,” Oliver said. “But if we as adults arm ourselves with education, have difficult conversations and make a plan, we can absolutely be a hero to a child.”
