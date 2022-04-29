CHARLOTTE – Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center in Charlotte is helping adults start discussions about body safety with a new series of webinars for parents and children, kicking off at 11:30 am. April 30.
CEO Andrew Oliver said starting a dialogue with children is the number one form of child abuse prevention.
The Pat’s Place Coffee + Conversation series is to help answer the questions that often are roadblocks: When should you start the conversation? How do you start the conversation?
According to the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services, 17,323 children (6.8%) were reported abused or neglected in 2019. DSS substantiated maltreatment or determined that additional services were needed in 13.2% of those cases. In more than 90% of child abuse cases, the child knows and trusts the abuser.
In a series of free (registration required) online discussions, Pat’s Place is enlisting members of its staff to lead discussions for parents and specific age groups of children.
Among those that will take part include Shawna Pagano, Pat’s Place education and community engagement director, who oversees training and education and human trafficking initiatives and serves as the co-chair of the Charlotte Metropolitan Human Trafficking Task Force.
Coffee + Conversations sessions are scheduled as follows:
Parent + Child: Talking to Your Child About Body Safety
This informal session will empower children with the knowledge that gives them the right to make decisions over their bodies, and caregivers with the knowledge to support them. The 45-minute presentation will cover the importance of open communication, development of body safety rules and establishing safety networks in a child’s life.
• 11:30 a.m. April 30
• 5 p.m. May 2
• 11 a.m. May 14
Parent + Teen: Social Media + Internet Safety
Access to technology has substantially increased the risk to children to be exposed to harm through online grooming that could lead to sexual abuse or child sex trafficking. Learn more about sexual abuse, sex trafficking, grooming, online grooming and online safety tips.
• 7:30 p.m. May 12
Register for the free webinars by visiting www.patsplacecac.org and clicking on “events.”
