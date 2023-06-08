Partnerships help add art to Ballantyne area

CHARLOTTE – Northwood Office has unveiled several new installations and works of art through its CREATE Ballantyne art program.
Partnerships with Blumenthal Performing Arts, ArtPop Street Gallery, Charlotte Is Creative and The Savage Way allows Northwood to continue to explore a new host of immersive exhibits, murals and other artistic features on its Ballantyne campus.
"We kicked off CREATE Ballantyne last summer and have received incredible feedback from our customers and guests,” said Hailey Rorie, director of community relations at Northwood Office. "Northwood is committed to supporting the local art community, and we're excited to bring more access to arts and culture to the south Charlotte area with this next round of masterpieces."
Blumenthal Performing Arts
The Charlotte International Arts Festival, a Blumenthal Performing Arts original, brings together Charlotte's local and international communities with global artists in a cultural celebration filled with live performances, art installations and food from around the world. After partnering with Northwood Office on its first festival in 2022, Blumenthal plans to revisit Ballantyne in the fall. As part of the event, various installations and performances will take place throughout Ballantyne's Backyard, The Amp Ballantyne and Stream Park from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1.
Charlotte Is Creative
Charlotte is Creative engaged the “Mural Ninjas,” Michelle "Bunny" Gregory and MyLoan Dinh, to design and paint a 65-foot mural on the staircase entrance to Ballantyne’s Backyard in March and April. The design includes elements of the campus' natural green space and refreshed brand. The honeybees, birds and wildflowers depicted in the mural give guests a glimpse of the wildlife that call the park home.
ArtPop Street Gallery
Northwood teamed up with ArtPop Street Gallery to design a virtual "Welcome to Ballantyne" mural using VR technology for its Bowl Fest event on May 9, where local artist, Cheeks, demonstrated the creation of the art in the virtual space. The finished piece will eventually live permanently at the Ballantyne campus.
The Savage Way
The Savage Way, a woman-owned company specializing in clean graffiti and moss art, has incorporated uplifting messages at more than 20 sidewalk locations throughout the Ballantyne campus and recently added new designs with logos of The Bowl at Ballantyne and The Amp. Using custom stencils and water pressurizers, The Savage Way works to create something out of nothing and spread positivity with its one-of-a-kind designs.
In addition to these installations, Northwood promotes connection through art with its Markets at 11 series, featuring numerous local artisans and craftspeople, and its weekly SkillPop classes that focus on personal development and sharpening creative skillsets.
