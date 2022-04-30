CHARLOTTE – Make-A-Wish of Central and Western North Carolina celebrated World Wish Day on April 30 at Carowinds with over 500 wish families, donors and volunteers coming together to celebrate wishes.
The chapter creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses in 51 counties through donations of individuals, corporations, foundations and events. Since its inception in 1985, more than 5,500 local children have experienced a wish come true.
Due to the pandemic, more than 550 local kids are waiting for their wishes. Wishes cost $7,500 on average. Make-A-Wish relies on wish referrals to reach children between ages 2.5 and 18 with life-threatening medical conditions. Make referrals at nc.wish.org/refer-a-child.
The nonprofit points to research that shows children receiving wishes build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. On the web: nc.wish.org
