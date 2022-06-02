CHARLESTON, S.C. – Palmetto Moon, a Southern lifestyle retailer, will open its newest store June 18 at Blakeney Shopping Center.
Palmetto Moon serves as a one-stop shop for women’s and men’s fashion, kids apparel and gifts, home goods, shoes, accessories, collegiate gear and drinkware for the Southern at heart. The brand is known for its “customer first ” service and hand-picked showcase of brands. Unlike mass merchants, Palmetto Moon’s philosophy is to merchandise unique gifts that local customers of all ages will delight in.
With the addition of the new Blakeney location, Palmetto Moon now has 34 stores in the Southeast. Palmetto Moon CEO John Thomas said he was especially thrilled to celebrate the opening of the location in his hometown of Charlotte.
“As Palmetto Moon continues to grow and expand its presence in new cities across the Southeast, we are committed to preserving the brand’s authentic reflection of Southern lifestyle with our selection of locally inspired products, in an elevated shopping experience that resonates with all generations,” Thomas said.
With an open floor plan spanning over 6,000 square feet, customers can easily shop dedicated departments – women’s, men’s, children’s, home and gift, footwear and collegiate as well as feature displays for trending brands and emerging products.
The new Charlotte store will offer popular brands including YETI, Simply Southern, Hey Dude, Southern Marsh, Chubbies and Local Boy Outfitters, as well as local and up-and-coming brands, exclusive product, and gifts designed specifically for Charlotte shoppers. Custom collegiate gear will feature schools like the University of South Carolina, Clemson University, UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC Charlotte and N.C. State University.
“Charlotte’s lively culture, top attractions and proximity to nearby college towns appeal to people of all ages,- making this destination a perfect fit for Palmetto Moon’s multi-generational shopping experience,” Palmetto Moon Chief Brand Officer Amber Dube said.
Want to shop?
The store, located at 9876 Rea Road Suite D, will host a grand opening celebration June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.
The first 200 shoppers will receive a custom YETI Rambler 12oz. Colster with qualifying $40 purchase. Other activities include hourly prizes, live music and DJ and custom cookies by Cakelin’s Cakes and Cookies.
Palmetto Moon will treat its Sunday shoppers on Father’s Day, June 19, with door prizes. The first 200 shoppers on Sunday will also receive a custom YETI Rambler 12oz. Colster with $40 qualifying purchase.
Visit for https://fb.me/e/2xiJ9THui for more details about the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.