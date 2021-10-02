CHARLOTTE – The NASCAR Hall of Fame will hold activities leading up to the Bank of America Roval 400 returning to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 10.
Donors will have the opportunity to rappel 10 stories down the Embassy Suites in Uptown for a good cause via the NASCAR Hall of Fame's Over the Edge fundraiser on Oct. 6.
Proceeds benefit the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation. a nonprofit that provides economically challenged students access to learning opportunities via NASCAR. Every $15 donation brings a child into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Those who make a donation before Oct. 5 are automatically entered to win prizes, including Dale Earnhardt Jr. autographed NASCAR Hall of Fame mini helmet, $50 gift card or four suite tickets for a Charlotte Hornets basketball game.
Sign up to participate or donate to the fundraiser by visiting https://www.nascarhall.com/plan-a-visit/events/3nd-annual-over-the-edge.
Class Of 2021 Induction tickets
The Class of 2021 Induction Ceremony and Induction Dinner will take place Jan. 21.
The NASCAR Hall of Fame is offering a variety of events and special programming for fans through Jan. 22, from brunch with NASCAR Hall of Famers to behind-the-scenes looks at pieces of racing history.
Tickets to the Class of 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Weekend events go on sale to the public Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.
Kids Go Free Halloween Weekend
Kids ages 12 and under will receive free admission to the NASCAR Hall of Fame all Halloween weekend with the purchase of an adult general admission ticket online using the promo code SPOOKY.
NASCAR Hall of Fame mascot Champ the Cheetah will be available for photos on Oct. 30 and 31 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Want to go?
General admission tickets to the NASCAR Hall of Fame can be purchased by visiting www.nascarhall.com, calling 888-902-6463 or on-site. Admission costs $25 for adults, $22 for seniors with ID, $18 for military with ID, $18 for youth (4-12) and free for members and children younger than 3. Annual memberships start at $60.
Visit www.nascarhall.com/events for a comprehensive calendar of October events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.