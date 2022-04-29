CHARLOTTE – Our Children’s Memorial Walkway will host a remembrance event in memory of children of all ages.
The drop-in event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. May 1 at the gardens outlined with bricks at Frazier Park, 1201 West Fourth Street Extension. There is no fee to participate in this open house
Parents, grandparents, family, and friends are invited to write their child’s name on a rock and place it in the gardens.
The walkway and gardens are a place to remember loved ones in a positive setting and to reflect as a “place of life.” The walkway is a public venue managed by Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation.
Our Children’s Memorial Walkway is home to more than 1,800 engraved bricks memorializing children of all ages including adults, such as those in the military who fought for our country in the “Fallen Soldiers” section and first responders.
Other sections are KinderMourn, Hospice, Kristen Foundation for families who have a missing loved one, Atrium Levine Children’s Hospital, M.O.M.O.-Mothers of Murdered Offspring, H.U.G.S. (Healing and Understanding of Grief from Suicide) and the St. Jude affiliate at Novant Health. Families from 20 other states and two countries, Canada and England, have engraved bricks in the walkway.
Our Children’s Memorial Walkway is a nonprofit that accepts donations for the upkeep of the garden and assistance to families through memorial services. It was created in 2001 through a partnership among the parks department and several grief support groups, where the bricks were first laid with the budding gardens in 2005.
On the web: www.ocmw.org
