Organizers say Camp SOAR’s success is a collective effort

CHARLOTTE – The smiles and hugs exchanged between old and new friends best tell the story of the 22nd session of Camp SOAR (Special Olympics Athletic Retreat), which ran June 13 to 17 at the Levine Jewish Community Center.
Nearly 400 volunteers gathered at Levine JCC to offer the sports and activities of a typical summer camp to over 300 persons with disabilities.
Camp SOAR Founder and Director Bob Bowler acknowledges that the camp's longevity stems from its successful collaboration with Levine JCC, a relationship that Stephanie Garner, Levine JCC’s director of athletics, has taken to heart since the program’s inception in 2001.
Garner humbly dodges any praise: “As they say, ‘It takes a village,’ and we have an amazing village.”
This “amazing village” is the joint effort of groups, including RyzAb0ve Fitness, Bowlero Matthews, Compass Group USA, Allegro Dance, First Tee of Charlotte, Havilah Dance, and Charlotte Soccer Academy, as well as scores of dedicated entertainers, athletic trainers, animal-assisted therapists and area high school students. Many of these volunteers have been involved for several years, Garner says, “because of the happiness and joy it brings to the athletes.”
For Jason Lowe of Indian Land, a returning camper in his third year, Camp SOAR mixes fun and friendship with lessons of mutual respect. There is “just a lot of kindness all around.”
“I really like basketball and just meeting new people,” Lowe explains, “you know, respecting their differences, too, all over … in different areas.”
The week closes out with two special traditions: the annual presentation of the Vickie Bowler Award to the Volunteer(s) of the Year followed by an exuberant dance party which reunites all campers and volunteers involved in the program. This year’s recipients, nominated for their extraordinary passion, energy and commitment to Camp SOAR, were the duo of the logistics team, Stefan Duke and Ricky Singh.
Garrett Nowlan, a rising sophomore at Charlotte Catholic in his second year volunteering, understands the staying power of Camp SOAR and looks forward to a three-peat.
“The program is designed so that a friendship is truly made with a buddy,” he explains, “There is a fantastic opportunity for all to compete in sports, activities and challenges where joy is the result! See you next year, Camp SOAR!”
Camp SOAR will return to Levine Jewish Community Center from June 10 to 14, 2024.
