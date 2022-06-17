CHARLOTTE – ONE Charlotte Health Alliance is redeploying its mobile health units to provide access to preventative care services after pausing for more than two years because of COVID-19.
The mobile units will provide the community access to referrals and resources to improve overall wellbeing to combat social and economic determinants of health, including food insecurity, transportation barriers, employment and lack of health insurance.
ONE Charlotte Health Alliance will kick off its community efforts by hosting National HIV Testing Day events on June 22.
Free HIV testing will be administered at two sites for anyone interested in getting tested. No appointment is necessary; all testing is for walk-ins.
Testing takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 22 at The Brookwood Inn (1200 W. Sugar Creek Road) and Crisis Assistance Ministry (500-A Spratt St.).
The ONE Charlotte Health Alliance Mobile Unit schedule for preventive care services spans from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the following locations and dates:
• Independence Library (6000 Conference Drive): June 21 and July 19
• Sugar Creek Library (4045 N. Tryon St.): July 12
• Allegra Westbrook Library (2412 Beatties Ford Road): June 28 and July 26
• Hickory Grove Library (5925 Hickory Grove Road): July 5
• Mayfield Memorial Missionary Baptist Church (700 West Sugar Creek Road): June 21, July 5 and July 19
• Central United Methodist Church (6030 Albermarle Road): June 28; July 12 and July 26
The mobile unit also is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, June 23 and July 7, at Crisis Assistance Ministries, 500-A Spratt St.
No appointment is necessary. Visit ONE Charlotte Health Alliance for an up-to-date calendar.
