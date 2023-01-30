CHARLOTTE – Olde Mecklenburg Brewery has officially broken ground on its Ballantyne location, according to Northwood Office.
The brewery, which is expected to open in early 2024, will include about 14,000 square feet of indoor space, a 7,000-square-foot patio dining area and a mezzanine balcony, family zone and playground.
