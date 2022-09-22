CHARLOTTE – Charlotte’s 1st Das Best Oktoberfest will bring more than 150 international, domestic and North Carolina beers, wines and schnapps to Ballantyne’s Backyard.
The outdoor festival will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15. VIP access opens at noon. Craft beer favorites and paired wines will be served to highlight the beer hall theme. There will be lots of food trucks available, too.
In addition to the unique, diverse and flavorful brews and food, guests can enjoy other festival goodies, live music and contests.
While sipping on brews and shopping for arts and crafts, attendees can hear music performed on two stages. Listen to live rock and party music on the main stage with Love Tribe and Too Much Sylvia. Stuebenville Tootlers, an authentic Oompah Band, will perform on the Oompah Stage, which will also feature all the contests throughout the day.
Contests include Masskrugstemmen (beer stein-holding) competition at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. and the traditional Bavarian Fingerhakeln (finger wrestling) competition all day.
VIP tickets cost $75 each and include one extra hour of all-you-care-to-taste beer, wine and spirits sampling, a larger 16-ounce souvenir pint glass, specialty VIP beer tastings, VIP washrooms, free water, a swag bag and all live entertainment.
General admission tickets cost $39 each and include all-you-care-to-taste beer, wine and spirits sampling, a souvenir tasting glass and all live entertainment.
Ticket prices will be higher on-site. Designated driver tickets cost $25 on-site.
On the web: http://www.ncoktoberfest.com
