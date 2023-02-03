Oakworth Capital Bank heads to SouthPark Towers

CHARLOTTE – Oakworth Capital Bank’s Central Carolinas location is expected to open its doors by mid-year in SouthPark Towers.
The new office will serve privately held businesses, professionals and families in the Charlotte area.
The 7,500-square-foot space will accommodate conference suites and offices for Oakworth’s clients and associates.
“Calling one of SouthPark’s iconic buildings home is a perfect fit for Oakworth, a company building an iconic brand and business model around the Southeast," Oakworth’s Central Carolinas market leader Tim Beck said. "SouthPark Towers provides great accessibility from multiple entry and exit points, not to mention it has both surface and covered parking.
“Unlike other financial services companies, our business model doesn’t incorporate multiple locations within a market. Oakworth associates typically meet our clients at their home or business. When clients prefer to meet in our office, having a strategically convenient and centrally located office is important. The SouthPark area provides the ideal location for clients and associates, and I can’t think of a better location.”
Cushman & Wakefield represented Oakworth in selecting the property, while CBRE Inc. represented SouthPark Towers PropCo. LLC. Oakworth is working with design and architect partner KPS Group to build out the office space.
