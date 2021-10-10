WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health has been recognized by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives’ “Digital Health Most Wired” program for the fifth year in a row.
The program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities.
Novant Health scored a 9 out of 10 in both acute and ambulatory care.
“We are honored to once again be recognized for our focus on innovation and transformation to provide accessible and remarkable care for our patients,” said Angela Yochem, executive vice president and chief transformation and digital officer for Novant Health. “Novant Health is committed to using industry-leading technology that enhances the patient experience, improves outcomes and advances our ability to meet each person where they are.”
