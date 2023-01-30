Novant Health program connects clinic patients to food

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health is rolling out a new campaign that helps connect neighbors to nourishing food.
Novant Health has been screening patients who visit clinics for food insecurity since January 2022. Through Novant Health Nourishes, patients who screen positive will be offered help in accessing resources and in urgent cases, an emergency pack with a four-day supply of food.
“Each month, we have on average 3,000 patients screening positive for food insecurity in our clinics, with 400 to 600 patients not having food for that day,” said Dr. Jerome Williams Jr., senior vice president of consumer engagement at Novant Health, in a statement released by the health system. “As we seek to care for the whole person, we must look beyond the care we provide in our facilities and work to prevent poor health outcomes, which includes providing our patients with nutritious food.”
The program launched in Winston Salem-area clinics in July 2022 and expanded recently to the Charlotte area with the help of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.
Novant Health Nourishes is one way the community can support the system’s emergency food pack program. The Novant Health Foundation is encouraging the community to contribute $30 to provide a four-day supply of food to a family of four.
