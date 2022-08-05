CHARLOTTE – Novant Health has named Ben Brodersen as the president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Center, which is scheduled to open in 2023.
Brodersen will be responsible for leading the overall operations and all operating divisions of the new facility. This includes working with leaders, physician partners and team members across Charlotte to develop and implement a strategic plan for Ballantyne Medical Center that aligns with the health system’s mission, vision and values.
“As part of the Novant Health leadership team, Ben will help us deliver on our commitment to bringing next-level care to a growing population in south Charlotte and beyond,” said Saad Ehtisham, president of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health’s greater Charlotte market. “I look forward to working with Ben as we approach the opening of another community-focused hospital that delivers safe, quality care for our patients.”
Brodersen has 15 years of experience in the health-care industry, most recently serving as COO of ShorePoint Health Venice in Sarasota County, Florida.
Ballantyne Medical Center will open in 2023, bringing acute care resources to the growing suburban population in south Charlotte through a 216,236-square-foot state-of-the-art medical facility.
The 38-acre medical campus will include both a hospital and a 56,000-square-foot medical office building.
