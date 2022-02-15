CHARLOTTE – More than 203,700 vaccine doses have been administered at Novant Health's greater Charlotte market vaccination sites – Baldwin Midtown Charlotte, Huntersville and Salisbury – marking a one-year milestone in the community, the health care system announced Feb. 14.
Vaccination site volunteers contributed 22,036 hours to help support operations at the three sites and administered an additional 13,425 vaccine doses at community events, making the total number of administered doses in the greater Charlotte market more than 217,000. Novant Health received help from 1,271 volunteers.
“We are extremely proud of the vaccination efforts made in Charlotte, due in large part to the hard work and dedication of the team and volunteers at these sites,” said Marty Lambeth, vice president of Novant Health Physician Network Services. “While we have a long way to go and we urge anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to do so, we’re proud of the progress we’ve made in the fight against COVID-19.”
To date, the healthcare system has administered over 605,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine across all markets, which represents 287,000-plus fully vaccinated individuals and 59,000-plus fully vaccinated and boosted people.
On the web: www.GetVaccinated.org.
