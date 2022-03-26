CHARLOTTE – Novant Health has expanded its current lactation program by providing private, one-on-one video consultations between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. daily.
The on-demand, virtual lactation consultations will connect families who need overnight support with a lactation expert so patients can share concerns, ask questions and get advice with little to no wait.
“We understand the importance of overnight support for new parents as there are so many nuances to breastfeeding,” said Laura Corsig, an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant, also known as an IBCLC, and manager of lactation services in Charlotte. “Our lactation consultants are here to assist anytime of night for one-on-one video calls while the family is in the privacy of their own home to ask any questions or get advice.”
There are several ways to get help with breastfeeding, both during the day and after office hours.
The Nursing Mother’s Place, with locations in the Winston-Salem and Charlotte areas, offers daytime visits on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., providing breastfeeding techniques for a successful nursing experience from an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant during the day.
Pregnant and breastfeeding mothers can connect with a lactation consultant and other new parents at Novant Health’s Baby Café virtually, once a week. Additional breastfeeding services can be found here.
On-demand virtual visits can be requested here. Appointments can also be made through MyChart, Novant Health’s online patient portal. Click on the “Menu” icon, select “On-Demand Video Visit” and choose “Lactation Consultant” for the answer to “What brings you here today?” Smartphone users will need to download both the MyChart and Zoom apps before requesting a visit. This option is only visible during the overnight hours.
