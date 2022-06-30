CHARLOTTE – Novant Health will invest $1 million in the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, which includes a cash gift of $500,000 and $500,000 in in-kind support for program and service delivery over the next five years.
The partnership includes the founding of The Novant Health Wellness Hub at Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, which will expand access to high-impact wellness services delivered through Charlotte Mecklenburg Library locations.
“As our libraries strive to support the health and well-being of our library patrons and the community at large, we are working to expand access to health resources that go beyond books and materials,” said Marcellus Turner, CEO and chief librarian. “We are very appreciative of this partnership with Novant Health, creating access to additional health and wellness resources, expertise and services. We know that the communities of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County will benefit greatly from these health centers in our libraries.”
Services for The Novant Health Wellness Hub at Charlotte Mecklenburg Library will roll out in phases over the next few years. The first phase will launch in the Hickory Grove and West Boulevard Library branches in July.
Surveys were distributed in early 2022 in the Hickory Grove and West Boulevard communities to assess what services would be most beneficial. Based on the feedback, the focus of the hubs will be nutritional guidance, well-being at different life stages, health screenings, health services navigation and information about diagnosis and disease.
Services will also include:
• A monthly education and speaker series on topics such as diabetes, health at every age, nutrition and mental health.
• An on-site community health worker, one to two times per week, to help with connections to health and social services, including housing, food and access to primary care.
• Regularly scheduled visits from the mobile unit to provide health screenings and immunization events for under- or uninsured children.
• Access to Novant Health’s digital resource library.
• Access to sponsored activities across the community.
• Access to the MyCommunity (Find Help) platform.
“The library has always been a multigenerational space for learning and well-being,” said Jesse Cureton, chief consumer officer for Novant Health. “Together, we’ll offer services to promote health equity through expanded access and education.”
