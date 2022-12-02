CHARLOTTE – More runners, partners and Ways to contribute added up to an even bigger check from this year’s Novant Health Charlotte Marathon. Event organizers presented Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital with a check for $102,150 – the largest written by the event so far.
“We’ve always aimed for this event to be about so much more than running,” said Tim Rhodes, RunCharlotte president and race director of the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon. “Our runners, our sponsors and partners prove that every year.”
“Part of our mission with the marathon has always been to connect participants, sponsors and partners with something larger than a single-day event,” said Mark Richardson, partner in the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon. “As we’ve grown, so has their role in creating a lasting impact on the lives of the families and community served through Hemby Children’s Hospital.”
Along with partner and sponsor contributions, the event introduced Team Hemby for 2022. This new opportunity made it easier for individuals and teams to raise direct donations for Novant Hemby Children’s Hospital.
Nearly 6,000 participants took to Charlotte’s streets for the Nov. 12 running of the marathon, half marathon, 5k, rucking and relay events. Rhodes says this return to pre-pandemic registration levels points to the growing enthusiasm for the event.
“The Novant Health Charlotte Marathon continues to unite, inspire and serve the greater Charlotte community we call home,” said Katie Spizzirri, chief philanthropy officer for the Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center Foundation. “Since our partnership began in 2014, participants and donors have generously contributed to fund key projects that support, encourage and treat our youngest patients at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital. As a parent, I’m continually reminded that this purpose-driven marathon provides a truly life-changing investment in the health of our patients and their families.”
The 2023 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon is scheduled for Nov. 4. Registration is open for all events at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Charlotte/CharlotteMarathon
