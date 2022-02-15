CHARLOTTE – The future Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Center and Medical Office Building reached structural completion Feb. 14.
Novant Health held a topping out celebration with construction firm Robins & Morton. “Topping out” is celebrated when the steel structure’s final beam is welded into place.
“Reaching the midpoint of construction is an exciting milestone,” Saad Ehtisham, president of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health’s greater Charlotte market. “In a little more than a year, south Charlotte residents will have their own community-focused hospital, offering the compassionate care that Novant Health is known for in this state-of-the-art facility.”
The site, previously owned by Hall Family Farm, will transform into a 38-acre hospital and medical office building offering services including emergency care, inpatient (medical/surgical and intermediate), women's care (including birthing suites), expanded diagnostic services, and surgical services. The $154 million project includes walking trails and space for community events.
“We’re thrilled to reach this project milestone and be one step closer to bringing this facility to south Charlotte,” Robins & Morton Division Manager Mike Bumgardner said. “We thank Novant Health for their trust in us to deliver their vision.”
Construction is slated to finish in 2023.
