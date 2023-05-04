Northwood signs three leases for The Bowl at Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE – Northwood Investors LLC and its affiliates have signed three new tenants for The Bowl at Ballantyne.
Rooster’s Wood-Fired Kitchen, Honeysuckle Gelato and Drybar will open in 2024 within the new mixed-use retail, dining and entertainment district in south Charlotte. They’ll join anchor tenant Olde Mecklenburg Brewery in The Bowl.
Rooster’s Wood-Fired Kitchen
Rooster’s is known for its wood-fired meat and vegetable dishes while working with its growers to cultivate specialty crops and heirloom varieties exclusively for its restaurants. Rooster’s is part of Noble Food & Pursuits and owned by Charlotte restaurateur Jim Noble, who is known for concepts like Noble Smoke barbecue, Copain and The Kings Kitchen. The eatery will open in spring 2024 at 15110 Bowl St., Suite 101.
Honeysuckle Gelato
Honeysuckle Gelato serves up scoops, pints, gelato sandwiches and milkshakes in flavors inspired by Southern desserts, such as Butter Pecan Blondie, Lemon Raspberry Crumble and Salted Caramel Brownie. It will soon have six locations across the Southeast. The company has partnered with Feeding America Network food banks to donate 5% of companywide profits each year. The shop will open in spring 2024 at 15119 Bowl St., Suite 102.
Drybar
Drybar provides professional quality beauty products, tools and services to create and maintain the best blowout for all hair types. Entrepreneur Magazine named the salon as one of the top 100 Brilliant Ideas of 2010. Drybar will open in late 2024 at 14020 Stream Way.
“We’re big supporters of these concepts, and it’s a major endorsement to have Charlotte restaurateur Jim Noble and Honeysuckle Gelato join the tenant lineup at The Bowl,” said Ward Kampf, president of Northwood Retail. “As landlords, we believe adding local and regional operators into our merchandise mix is key. We always say locals should account for 10-20% of the center but create 80% of a project’s character. Of course, strong national brands are equally important, and no one is better in the salon and service space than Drybar. It’s a great addition for the demographic in Ballantyne.”
