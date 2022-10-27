CHARLOTTE – Northwood Office will soon break ground on renovations to Brixham Park.
The goal is for the new and improved green space to be open to the public by spring 2023. As part of the renovation, the area will receive a permanent structure for covered seating, turf lawns, dedicated food truck areas and free Wi-Fi.
Formerly known as Brixham Tent, the park served as the primary event space in Ballantyne for many years before the overhaul of the golf course created Ballantyne's Backyard. Post-renovation, it will continue to serve as a venue for the community to gather and host company events. The area will be programmed with food trucks, fitness classes, live music and other weekly activities. Brixham Park will be available to reserve by Ballantyne customers for company team-building events, outdoor meetings and other activities.
"We look forward to offering a new outdoor space for our customers to connect and engage on the west side of campus," said Hailey Rorie, community relations director for Northwood Office. "This area will offer customers more opportunities to get outside, collaborate, team-build and host their own private company events.”
