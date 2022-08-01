CHARLOTTE – Northwood Office is introducing CREATE Ballantyne, an extensive art program coming to its Ballantyne campus.
The company has partnered with Blumenthal Performing Arts, ArtPop Street Gallery, Charlotte is Creative and The Savage Way to bring a host of immersive exhibits, murals, sculptures and more to the south Charlotte community.
“CREATE Ballantyne has been in the works for a long time,” said Hailey Rorie, community relations director at Northwood Office. “We are honored to partner with such incredible organizations and bring these captivating exhibits to Ballantyne as an added perk for our customers and guests. Northwood is committed to supporting the local art community, and we’re excited to welcome to the Charlotte region to experience and enjoy more inspiring installations this fall.”
Blumenthal Performing Arts
In conjunction with the Charlotte International Arts Festival, Blumenthal Performing Arts will bring two larger-than-life installations to Ballantyne’s Backyard.
“Man” by Parer Studio will be positioned overlooking a pond, and Architects of Air’s inflatable, immersive luminarium sculpture will be situated on the lawn at the main entrance of the Backyard.
The exhibits will be on view from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2. Northwood Office and Blumenthal plan to enhance the viewing experience with local food trucks, breweries, live music and yoga classes.
“Man,” a contemporized version of Auguste Rodin’s “Thinker,” is a giant 40-foot seated figure in which the viewer can see the results of man’s self-indulgence and self-importance. “Man” holds his head in search of answers and perhaps what went wrong.
Architects of Air’s “Luminarium,” a walk-through inflatable sculpture, is immersed in color from daylight shining through the fabric. The structure, designed by company founder Alan Parkinson, is inspired by natural forms, geometric solids and Islamic and Gothic architecture.
ArtPop Street Gallery
As Ballantyne Reimagined becomes a reality, ArtPop has turned a construction site into an area full of color. Through the work of local artists, billboard-sized, one-of-a-kind banners hang along construction fencing throughout Ballantyne’s Backyard and on Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Also on view now, customized painted picnic tables inspired by elements of nature portraying flowers, butterflies and birds can be found in the food truck dining area in Ballantyne’s Backyard. Banners and picnic tables are on display now.
Charlotte is Creative
Charlotte is Creative is set to integrate creativity throughout the Ballantyne campus with two custom installations. A selfie station, coming in early August, will provide a unique photo opportunity featuring striking colors, cutouts and other immersive elements allowing visitors to interact and capture the moment. In September, sidewalk murals will be on display in partnership with Charlotte’s “Mural Ninjas,” Michelle Gregory and MyLoan Dinh to create a 65-foot mural on the staircase entrance to Ballantyne’s Backyard. The two installations are set to be created this fall.
The Savage Way
The Savage Way, a woman-owned company specializing in clean graffiti and moss art, has added uplifting messages at 12 sidewalk locations throughout the Ballantyne campus. Using custom stencils and water pressurizers, The Savage Way specializes in creating something out of nothing and spreading positivity with its one-of-a-kind designs. The sidewalk messages are on display now.
Visit goBallantyne.com for CREATE Ballantyne, community events, project updates and park guidelines.
