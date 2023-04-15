Northwood Office celebrating Earth Day at Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE – Northwood Office presents a free paper shredding, meditation and movie night in celebration of Earth Day.
Attendees will not only be able to encourage sustainable practices but they’ll also get a first look at the newly revamped Brixham Park on the west side of campus.
From 8 a.m. to noon, head to Brixham Park to shred and recycle personal documents for free and donate used household items to Goodwill. While there, register for a guided outdoor mediation and yoga flow with SweatNET Charlotte.
Enjoy food trucks, explore the new park and play games while listening to live music.
Then, from 5 to 9 p.m., cuddle up for an outdoor movie night at Brixham Park with a showing of "Finding Nemo." Tickets for the movie night cost $10 and food and drink options will be available for purchase onsite.
