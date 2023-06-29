Northwood Office announces Ballantyne events for July

CHARLOTTE – Northwood Office has shared its July event schedule for the Ballantyne area, which includes yoga, crafts, time management and live music.
Yoga & Mimosas
July 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29 | 10-11 a.m.
These 45-minute power flows in Ballantyne's Backyard get the body moving. Mimosas will follow Atha Yoga's morning session of Yoga & Mimosas. Bring a yoga mat and water; SweatNET will provide DropSound's noise-isolating headphones. Classes are streamed through the "silent
disco" headphones to allow participants to focus on deep breathing without distractions.
Details: https://www.goballantyne.com/events/yoga-mimosas
SkillPop Class - Hand Lettered Acrylic Sign
July 5 | 12-1 p.m.
SkillPop will host a free class at Brixham Park where participants can learn to make hand-lettered acrylic signs. Watercolorist and calligrapher Ali Loncar-Bridges will guide guests through lettering basics and teach the process behind creating beautiful acrylic signs in an easy-to-follow hands-on lesson. Materials are provided.
Details: https://www.skillpop.com/classes/7038
Morning Mindfulness and Movement
July 5, 12, 19 & 26 | 8-9 a.m.
Start your Wednesday with Mindful Movement led by Dancing Lotus Yoga & Arts at Brixham Park. Guests can expect to slow down, breathe deeply and move gently for 45 minutes as they are guided on a calming journey through the mind. Each class is streamed through DropSound (silent disco), noise-isolating headphones that allow you to focus more on your breath and less on those distractions.
Details: https://sweatnet.com/goballantyne/
Live at 11
July 7 | 5-9 p.m.
Ballantyne's live music series, Live at 11, returns for first-Friday summer concerts in Ballantyne's Backyard. Celebrate the first Friday of July with headliner Too Much Sylvia, opener Nick Prestia, food truck bites, local brews and wine. Tickets cost $10. Children 5 and younger get in free. Proceeds support over 100,000 local students through Classroom Central by distributing essential supplies to six local districts.
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-at-11-outdoor-concert-tickets-661365079757?aff=gbweb
SkillPop Class - Art Deco Lettering
July 12 | 12-1 p.m.
Modern Calligrapher Danielle Rothman, of Rothbyrns Creative, will teach SkillPop participants at Brixham Park all about different lettering styles, how to put together interesting layouts and combinations and how to use inspiration to create something entirely unique. Guests will then put it all together to create an Art Deco-inspired composition. All materials are provided in this free class.
Details: https://www.skillpop.com/classes/6978
SkillPop Class - Time Management Essentials
July 19 | 12-1 p.m.
Ready to hone-in on your time management skills? SkillPop leads a free class at Brixham Park about the essentials of efficient and effective time management. A teacher will dive into the fundamentals of planning, prioritizing, goal setting and productivity, as well as the key aspects of time management, such as checklists, auditing and improving workflows, evaluating urgent tasks, filtering notifications and setting thoughtful deadlines.
Details: https://www.skillpop.com/classes/6979
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.