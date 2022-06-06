CHARLOTTE - A statue recognizing Dr. Annie Alexander was unveiled June 4 along Little Sugar Creek Greenway as part of the Trail of History.
The collection of funded sculptures memorializes the men and women who shaped the history of Charlotte-Mecklenburg. Alexander (1864-1929) was the first licensed female physician to practice in North Carolina.
Born in Mecklenburg County, Alexander was encouraged by her father, Dr. John Brevard Alexander, to pursue a medical career after the death of a female patient who refused treatment by a male doctor.
She graduated from the Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1884 and returned to Charlotte in 1887. From her home and office at 410 North Tryon St., she traveled around the county by horse and buggy providing healthcare, particularly for women and children. She wrote papers about medical issues for women and attempted to improve public health.
Many fondly referred to her as “Dr. Annie.”
“We’re honored to be a part of the impactful legacy that Dr. Annie made within the medical community, Charlotte and especially at Novant Health,” said Jesse Cureton, executive vice president and chief consumer officer. “Her statute will be a constant reminder of the humanitarian she was and her dedication to providing remarkable care to everyone, no matter their identity.”
Alexander was also a founding member of the Mecklenburg County Medical Society, served as a physician at the Presbyterian College for Women and had medical privileges at Presbyterian Hospital and St. Peter’s Hospital.
The Alexander statue joins the Thompson Orphanage “On the Banks of Little Sugar Creek” statue as the second by Colorado-based artist sculptor Jane Dedecker. USA Today recently named DeDecker as Colorado's Woman of the Year.
"It has been an honor to work on Dr. Annie Alexander's statue as part of Charlotte’s Trail of History," Dedecker said. "Statues of women in Dr. Annie's era have often been depicted as floating on their skirts, but I wanted Dr. Annie grounded with her foot forward to symbolize the importance of female leadership and future progress."
Tony Zeiss, chairman of the Trail of History, said the Alexander statue is the 10th project along Little Sugar Creek Greenway. It is northwest of the Captain Jack statue and close to the Elizabeth and Kings Drive intersection.
“She was a pioneer in medicine and the community loved her,” Zeiss said. “I believe she had one of the largest funeral services in Charlotte's history."
