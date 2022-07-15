CHARLOTTE – Lisa Dale has been named executive director of Carolina Breast Friends, a nonprofit that provides education, inspiration and empowerment to the breast cancer community in greater Charlotte.
Dale has over 30 years of experience in corporate and nonprofit sectors, most recently as the national director of development for Cancer for College where she helped secure the highest annual revenue in history in 2021 with over $2.5 million raised.
She was both a regional director and vice president during her time with 24 Foundation where she contributed to an increase in fundraising efforts, as well as record-breaking participant registration for 24 Hours of Booty.
"We are delighted to welcome Lisa to Carolina Breast Friends," board chair Beth Harrelson said. “Her deep knowledge of nonprofits and development and her passion for supporting cancer survivors makes her uniquely qualified to serve as executive director. We are excited to have Lisa at the helm as we continue to position ourselves for the future."
Dale said her years working in the cancer community gave her much to be grateful about. She’s eager to take on the new role.
“Carolina Breast Friends is all about the breast cancer survivor, whether they have recently been diagnosed or have already made significant progress in their recovery and how to enhance their experience,” Dale said. “The cancer community is woven into our fabric, and your story is also one of ours."
Officials with the nonprofit say Dale brings a deep passion for serving others, a collaborative leadership style, fundraising success and creativity, and a proven track record of relationship-building into her new role.
She succeeds Lynn Erdman who retired from the role on July 1, 2022.
