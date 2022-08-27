CHARLOTTE – Nominations are open for the 2022 Urban Design Awards.
The "Urbies" awards program aims to recognize and celebrate quality urban design in Charlotte while encouraging continued community discussion around what makes for unique and great places.
Residents are encouraged to nominate their favorite walkable neighborhood, street, urban building or other public space. There is also a new, community-led category this year: the People's Choice Award for Great Urban Design.
During the awards ceremony, outstanding projects in each of the following categories are recognized:Neighborhood Champion, New Development Near Transit, New Life for an Old Place, Placemaking, Public Space, Street, Student Project, Suburban Design, Urban Architecture, Urban Design Champion and Walkable Neighborhood
A jury of 10 urban design experts will choose the best of 12 projects based on nomination submissions. Winners will be announced at the Urban Design Awards Ceremony on Oct. 27.
Visit the Charlotte Urban Design Center blog, People Make Cities, to learn more about the Charlotte Urban Design Awards and submit a nomination,
Nominations close Sept. 12.
