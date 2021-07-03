HUNTERSVILLE – A No Swimming advisory was lifted July 2 for a cove on Lake Norman after an estimated 405 gallons of untreated sewage was discharged from a home on Paradise Cove Court in Cornelius.
The discharge originated from a pipe damaged by a private contractor. The pipe has been repaired and the discharge discontinued. The advisory was issued June 30.
Water samples collected by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ staff reveal that bacteria counts are within safe limits; therefore, the No Swimming advisory has been lifted.
