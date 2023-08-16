No spoilers: Charlotte resident competes on CBS's 'Superfan'

Charlotte resident Maggie Notter competed for a once-in-a-lifetime prize in the Aug. 16 episode of the CBS reality show “Superfan.”
The musical game show follows five fans as they vie in multiple rounds of play to be crowned their favorite artist’s superfan. Notter was featured on an episode about country music star Shania Twain.
Notter was first introduced to Twain’s music at 10 years old, when her dad bought her greatest hits CD. It played constantly while Notter’s family traveled for sports, and she has been unwilling to part with it since.
“I remember my mom singing ‘Honey, I’m Home,’ my sister and I in the backseat singing Party for Two, and those memories just really stuck with me,” she said.
It was the spark that ignited the flame. Notter looked up to Twain growing up and quickly became a big fan. She dressed in iconic Shania Twain outfits for Halloween, attended several of her concerts and even merged her memorabilia and albums into one memorable “Shania Shrine.”
When Notter found out about the show from a podcast, she jumped on the chance to prove herself as one of Twain’s top fans. The show required a submission video, and Notter wanted to do something that was sure to make her stand out. She broke out one of her Shania Twain costumes, a leopard print outfit and wig from Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much” music video, and lip-synced to all her favorite songs. Before she knew it, she had interviews with casting producers who flew her out to Los Angeles for the show, where she met up with the other contestants.
“My work didn’t even know,” she said. “I told them, ‘I have to leave randomly for a couple days. I can’t tell you why, but I just have to go.’ I could not tell anybody anything, and it was the hardest secret to keep.”
Of the eight fans flown out, only five were chosen to participate in the show, their names called out from the audience.
“I feel like I might’ve blacked out for a second,” Notter said. “I remember reading the teleprompter, because I could see it behind them, and then I saw Charlotte, North Carolina, and obviously I was the one from Charlotte. I was like, “Oh my God, this is going to be me.” I remember getting up, and my fiance was sitting next to me, and my mom, and they gave me a high-five. I remember running out, but it was like something you can’t even imagine.”
The moment her name was called, Notter entered into the world of reality television, where she would spend the next days face-to-face with her idol. She was nothing short of starstruck. “[Shania] is the most incredible, sweetest human being and so down-to-earth,” she said. “Her vibe, and just the way she acted, made me feel so comfortable. It was beyond what I would have ever expected.”
Notter also formed strong relationships with the other contestants.
“It’s really cool that I was able to build these friendships around my love for Shania,” Notter said. “I mean, I could talk to my family and my friends about Shania, but they don’t have that connection with her like I do. They’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s cool,’ but they don’t really care. Now I have seven other crazy Shania fans that I know.” They still kept in touch even after the show ended.
With only her mom and fiance aware that she was on the show, Notter’s return to everyday normalcy left her bursting with moments she couldn’t share. But now, she’ll be able to share her experience with everyone on national television.
