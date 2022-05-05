CHARLOTTE – City Manager Marcus Jones is recommending a record $3.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2023.
Jones acknowledged this will be the first time the city’s budget has exceeded $3 billion.
He said Charlotte has advanced city council priorities, such as affordable housing, corridors of opportunity, mobility, arts/culture, core services, jobs and the Charlotte 2040 plan, through well-managed government without property tax increases.
Water, storm water and solid waste will collectively increase about $3.75 a month for the average user which equates to about $45 a year.
The largest increases from last year’s $2.7 billion budget are $226 million in general bonds for capital projects and $146.6 million in enterprise capital projects for infrastructure. Jones doesn’t anticipate any property tax increases related to the next four bond cycles in part due to improved estimates on large capital projects.
“We have been intentional,” Jones said of building the budget. “We have been trying to get COVID behind us so that we can emerge stronger than we went in prior to COVD, but the key is we never really stopped working.”
The city has taken advantage of federal ARPA funding by putting 85% of the first $70.8 million into community investments, such as housing and homelessness ($17 million), workforce and economic development ($16 million) and community vitality ($27 million). The remaining 15% went into city operations and employees.
Jones wants to continue investing in the community when Charlotte receives another $70.8 million in ARPA funding soon. He has identified $30 million for affordable housing, $16 million for jobs and workforce development and $4 million for arts/culture. The remaining 29% will go toward city operations and employees.
One of the last slides in his budget presentation to city council May 2 involved a slide on mobility, which called for a dedicated revenue source to advance transportation (roads, greenways, sidewalks and bike lanes), innovation (autonomous and electri vehicles) and transit (bus, light trail and street car).
“It’s great to say we didn’t have a property tax increase but we know the needs exceed the resources that we have,” Jones said. “So at some point, the question becomes ‘Is there a dedicated revenue source, whatever that may be, not just for transportation and innovation around that but transit also?”
The public can provide feedback on the budget May 9 during a public hearing. The council is scheduled to make adjustments May 11, hold a straw vote May 25 and consider adopting it May 31.
Visit charlottenc.gov/budget for more on the budget.
